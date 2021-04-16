F1 2021 Game: Release Date, Trailer, Price And Everything You Need To Know

Codemasters have announced the latest edition of their successful racing series F1 2021 with some exciting new features.

The new game will be the first to be published by Electronic Arts (EA), who recently purchased Codemasters for an eye-watering $1.2 billion (£872 million) back in February and said this “marks an exciting new era in racing game entertainment.”

Since their first release back in 2010, F1 has become a sweeping success across the gaming industry and even managed to become an official Esports competition, with drivers going wheel to wheel virtually all over the world.

F1 2021 is set to introduce an array of new content including three new circuits featured in the FIA Formula One World Championship. Portimao, Imola and Jeddah will be available as free post-launch content as part of the game’s attempts to replicate the real-life calendar. As usual, players can take control of their favourite drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Vettel and many more.

Similarly to the 2019 game, ‘Braking Point’ will be making its debut that immerses players into an intense storyline including former F2 rival and antagonist Devon Butler.

Also, the career mode will be receiving a significant update as for the first time, friends are able to join side by side in a co-op style campaign. You can either be teammates or race with a conflicting constructor.

Players may seem like they are spoilt for choice - but there is more. My Team, a two-player split-screen mode and F2 will be making their return, features that received a warm reception from F1 2020.

This may seem like a lot to take in at this point, but information regarding F1 2021 will be updated as Codemasters releases more details about their latest creation.

Here is everything you need to know about F1 2021 Video Game:

Release Date

F1 2021 has been scheduled to release on 16th July and is available to pre-order now. Players will receive certain benefits depending on what version of the game they purchased which is explained below.

Trailer

The official trailer did not illustrate any gameplay as such, but Butler could be heard as part of the game’s dialogue and sets the tone for what fans of the racing series can expect. You can watch the trailer right here:

Price

F1 2021 has been priced at £59.99 for the Standard Edition and £74.99 for the Deluxe. Codemasters have listed the benefits of purchasing the more expensive version of the game.

• My Team Icons Pack

• Seven iconic drivers to enhance your ‘My Team’ game experience

• Exclusive in-game customisation items:

• Car livery | Suit | Gloves | Helmet | Victory radio call

• Braking Point Content Pack

• Celebrate the release of F1® 2021 with exclusive in-game items inspired by the fictional stars of the new ‘Braking Point’ story experience. Equip them to race as Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson, and Casper Akkerman:

• Character avatar | Car livery | Suit | Gloves | Helmet | Victory radio voices

• 18,000 PitCoin virtual currency to spend in-game

Platforms

F1 2021 will be available to play on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

