Queens Park Rangers news: Hoops linked with move for 23-year-old ahead of summer window

With Queens Park Rangers facing another season in the second-tier, manager Mark Warburton will be determined to assemble a squad this summer that is capable of launching a push for a place in the top-six.

Given that his side are meandering towards a mid-table finish during the current campaign, it is hardly surprising that the Hoops boss is seemingly already looking at ways to improve his roster ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to The Star, Queens Park Rangers are reportedly keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday defender Matt Penney who has yet to agree a new deal at Hillsborough despite the fact that his existing contract expires in June.

The 23-year-old, who is valued at £360k on Transfermarkt, returned to the Owls' set-up last year following a loan spell at German side FC St. Pauli.

Although Wednesday have struggled considerably in the Championship this season, Penney has been limited to just 12 league appearances due to the presence of Adam Reach.

With the Owls opting to play a 3-4-1-2 formation in recent weeks, the defender has been forced to watch on from the sidelines as he hasn't featured for his side since their 3-0 defeat to Reading last month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is abundantly clear that Warburton will need to make a number of moves in the transfer window, he ought to steer clear of taking a risk on Penney.

As well being relatively inexperienced at Championship level having played just 28 games in this division, the defender has struggled to deliver the goods for the Owls on a consistent basis.

Currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.45, it could be argued that Penney wouldn't be an upgrade on Lee Wallace who has recorded a better score than him in the second-tier this season.

Furthermore, given that QPR also able to call upon the services of Niko Hamalainen, Penney may struggle for game-time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Taking this into consideration, it may benefit both parties if this deal doesn't happen as the Hoops could focus on signing someone who has a proven track-record at this level whilst the former FC St. Pauli man could join a club who will offer him the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

