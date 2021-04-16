Tottenham Hotspur were the laughing stock of the internet on Thursday thanks to paint company, Dulux.

The announcement of an official paint company wouldn't usually cause a ripple on social media but Dulux ensured everyone was talking about the partnership within half an hour of it being announced.

In a series of tweets, the company decided to mock their new Premier League partner as they claimed their dog mascot could do a better job than the current centre-backs, saying they can’t paint the trophy cabinet because “surfaces should be dust-free before painting” before the pièce de résistance - tweeting an image of an empty trophy cabinet.

What on earth were they doing?

Dulux have since apologised and insist an investigation will be conducted.

But Spurs aren’t the first club - and won’t be the last - to have a social media nightmare.

Last year, we brought you HITC’s Irish Guy’s video where he looked at every Premier League club’s worst social media moment.

Therefore, we’ve decided to dig that out once again and replacing the three relegated clubs with Fulham, Leeds and West Brom.

There has been some pretty bad faux pas’ down the years…

Arsenal | Granit Xhaka’s wife locks Instagram account after receiving death threats

This seems a very long time ago now but remember when Granit Xhaka told the fans to ‘f**k off’ when he was Arsenal captain after being substituted against Crystal Palace back in October 2019?

Sadly, some Arsenal fans resorted to sending his wife, Leonita Lekaj, death threats as a result.

Aston Villa | Joleon Lescott ‘Pocket tweet’

This is iconic.

Aston Villa had just lost 6-0 to Liverpool and were rock bottom of the Premier League. And in apparent response to criticism, Lescott tweeted an image of a Mercedes.

The explanation was even better.

“I would like to add the tweet sent out from my account involving a picture of a car was totally accidental it happened whilst driving and my phone was in my pocket.”

Brighton | Salty tweet after Liverpool loss

This isn’t actually from Brighton’s official account so we’re not sure what the Irish Guy was thinking. This Brighton fan account was talking about Liverpool and it turns out the title wasn't done as Man City went on to win it after beating the Seagulls on the final day of the season.

Burnley | Andre Gray’s homophobic tweet

This is pretty disgusting, in truth. When the tweet was discovered, he was banned for four games by the FA.

Chelsea | Jadon Sancho celebrating Chelsea’s Champions League win

Sancho has since claimed the Twitter account doesn’t belong to him but considering the tweet was sent in 2013, we can’t imagine someone impersonating a 12-year-old…

Crystal Palace | Wayne Hennessey’s Nazi salute

Like Lescott, Hennessey’s excuse made this even more ridiculous. The Palace goalkeeper claimed he “shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it" and "put his hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.” He also claimed he knew nothing about Nazis and was keen to educate himself.

Everton | Fabian Delph’s argument with fan

To be fair to Delph, footballers get far too much abuse on social media and it must be difficult to resist replying sometimes. After Everton’s FA Cup loss to a much-changed Liverpool side last year, Delph couldn’t take the abuse any longer and abused back.

Fulham | Tony Khan questions the squad

After Fulham lost to Aston Villa earlier this season, club vice-chairman Khan decided to apologise to the supporters by admitting the squad isn’t good enough.

“I apologize to @FulhamFC supporters for our performance tonight. We’ve looked to add centre-backs since Wembley, I’m sorry we haven’t yet as 2 got COVID + we lost a Free we thought was close + had another issue with a 4th CB. I promise players in + better efforts from this squad,” he tweeted.

He added: “I should + will apologize repeatedly for that performance. I’m sorry everybody. We all need to do a better job. Everyone at the club for the past year worked really hard to get the team up, & now we need to work significantly harder to stay up. I promise better efforts than today.”

Manager Scott Parker insisted that Khan’s comments “weren’t helpful.”

Leeds | Questioning Karen Carney’s comments

Carney made the entirely fair point that Leeds may blow up towards the end of the season due to their incredible work rate. What she didn’t expect was the club’s official Twitter account to mock her comments to their 664,000 followers leading to 4,000 replies - many of which were sexist and abusive.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani then doubled down saying that he stood by Leeds’ tweet.

“I take the responsibility of the Club tweet. I consider that comment completely unnecessary and disrespectful to our Club and particularly to the fantastic hard work of our players and coaches whom were understanding on the pitch for the last two championship seasons by all stats.”

Leicester | Hamza Choudhury’s historic tweets

A few of Choudhury’s tweets back in 2013 and 2014 came to light last year.

One criticised women’s football, saying: “That has to be the worst advert sums up women's football to be honest.”

One had racist references: “Why are black people so fast. Because the slow ones are in prison,” he wrote.

While another read: “Sorry but I don’t feel sorry for people who self-harm or commit suicide.”

A sexist tweet, a racist tweet and a tweet showing his lack of understanding for mental health. Not a good look.

He’s since apologised and shown remorse for his tweets, which were sent when he was 15 and 16 years old.

Liverpool | Konchesky’s mum takes on the fans

When your son plays for Liverpool, don’t start abusing their fans by calling them “Scouse scum,” accuse them of “living in the past” and claiming he “should never have left Fulham.”

One friend responded by telling her to ignore "dirty Scousers" and "clueless morons" while another said: "The Liverpool scum don't know class when it hits them in the face."

Paul Konchesky didn’t last much longer at Anfield.

Manchester City | Totti has never scored in England tweet

How do you ensure that a world-class player scores against you? By tweeting the following: “We're looking forward to hosting you @OfficialASRoma, and a legendary player such as Totti. He's never scored in England, has he? #CityvRoma.”

Of course, Totti scored as Roma drew 1-1 at the Etihad.

“City’s tweet? It really brought me luck,” Totti said afterwards.



Manchester United | Darron Gibson’s two-hour Twitter account

I wonder what this Twitter malarky is all about, Gibson wondered in 2011. He opened an account but, within two hours, had to delete it thanks to a series of abusive messages.

“You are an abysmal excuse for a footballer. You're a one trick pony - a s*** one at that. What Fergie sees in you I do not know…” one read.

Another wrote: “Nothing would make me happier than if we sold you this summer.”

Newcastle | Haris Vuckic’s selfie on the way to New Zealand

This is a rather sad entry.

Two Newcastle fans were tragically killed on Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 while flying to New Zealand to see their side play in pre-season tour.

A day later, the Newcastle players were making the same journey when Haris Vuckic decided to tweet: “New Zealand!! Here we come!! @PaulDummett preseason!! SleepTime.”

It was an honest mistake as Vuckic deleted his original tweet and wrote an apology: "My apologies if anyone was offended by my photo from the plane. No offence was intended. We are thinking of John and Liam. #RIP #NUFCfamily."

Sheffield United | Dean Henderson’s argument with Sheffield Wednesday fans

Henderson is back at Manchester United but he got involved in a bit of Steel Derby banter when on loan to Sheffield United.

After a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough, he was naturally given plenty of stick form the home fans. It continued on social media with one fans accusing him of “being scared” in the second half and then “giving it large” after the game.

Henderson replied: “I was terrified, please stop calling me names it hurts my feelings.”

The fan hit back: “Seem to recall you giving it big at Rotherham? Not fancy it at Hillsborough?”

To which Henderson said: “You’re boring mate! I turned up did my job and left and enjoyed the banter. Let me tell you if we scored it would have been different. I don't celebrate 0-0.”

Henderson then deleted his Twitter account.

Southampton | Player masks

Every Southampton fan was given a mask of a player for their last home against Swansea during the 2013/14 season.

The result? Absolutely terrifying.

Tottenham | Dulux mocking their lack of silverware

Tottenham were already in danger of ‘Watching paint dry’ gags when they announced Dulux as an official sponsor. Then the Dulux official Twitter account started mocking Spurs with a photo of their empty trophy cabinet and that the company’s dog mascot could "do a better job" at centre-back.

"We're deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationships with Spurs," said the company.

West Brom | Marouanne Fellaini karma

During West Brom’s 2-2 with Man Utd in 2014, the home side decided to mock Fellaini as he was getting ready to come on.

“Fellaini has now taken his tracksuit off, fortunately he has a Man Utd strip on underneath,” they wrote harshly.

Guess what…Fellaini scored three minutes later.

West Ham | David Gold welcoming Obiang with a photo of Ogbonna

There were probably plenty of awful tweets from West Ham co-chairman, David Gold, to choose from. But this one trumps the lot.

In 2015, Gold announced the club’s new signing - Pedro Obiang - with the image of on-loan Juventus defender, Angelo Ogbonna.

Speechless.

Wolves | We all love big Willy

How do you celebrate a late equaliser against Newcastle from Willy Boly?

Ah, of course.

