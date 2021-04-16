Premier League transfer news: Price-tag revealed for Leeds target

Journalist Nicolo Schira has the price-tag for Leeds transfer target Omar Colley

What's the recent news on Omar Colley?

According to Italian outlet tuttomercatoweb, Marcelo Bielsa's side have identified centre-back Colley as a target.

The Yorkshire club have reportedly made contact with the Serie A side regarding the defender, who has made 78 appearances for Sampdoria.

Despite signing a contract extension a few months ago, it's believed that the Italian club will allow the Gambian international to depart the Italian side.

What has Nico Schira revealed about the transfer story?

The journalist has revealed similar information to that of the Italian website. However, he's gone one step further by sharing the potential fee it would take for Leeds to bring Colley to Elland Road.

"Leeds are looking on Serie A for a new centre back. They have asked for information on Omar Colley. Sampdoria have asked for €10/12M to sell him," Schira tweeted.

Therefore, Colley will potentially cost Leeds between £8.69m and £10.46m.

What has Colley's form been like this season?

The 25-cap international has been a key part of the Sampdoria side that currently sit mid-table in Serie A.

Colley has made 22 Italian top-flight appearances and has been a shining light in Claudio Ranieri's side.

According to WhoScored, the central defender has earned a WhoScored average rating of 6.81 for his league performances this season, which is the joint-highest in the Sampdoria squad.

Furthermore, Colley has also recorded the joint-highest average of clearances per game out of the entirety of Serie A. Alongside this statistic, the Gambian has also made an average of 2.4 interceptions and won 2.9 aerial duels per game.

Do Leeds need another centre-back?

According to Transfermarkt, Leeds currently have five first-team options at centre back, which would suggest that they possibly don't need another defender.

However, it's important to note the injuries issues that both Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente have suffered this season and that Bielsa may therefore need further cover in the position.

The Scottish defender has missed eight games and Alex McLeish believes he will continue to struggle with injuries going forward, while the Spaniard has been absent for 19 fixtures across the current campaign.

In comparison, Colley has missed just two games throughout his career due to injury, according to Transfermarkt.

Given his success in Serie A and his seemingly clean bill of health, this may prove to be a wise investment for Bielsa's side.

