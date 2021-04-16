Premier League transfer news: Man United have held meeting with Mino Raiola

Super agent Mino Raiola reportedly held a meeting with Manchester United regarding his client Erling Haaland.

What do we know for certain about Mino Raiola's transfer tour?

It was previously reported that Haaland's father Alf-Inge and the Dortmund star's agent travelled to Spain to speak to both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Pictures emerged of the pair arriving in Catalonia and excitement started to build regarding where Haaland might be playing his football next season.

It was thought that Haaland's representatives would hold talks with both Manchester clubs but little physical proof has emerged of such meetings actually taking place.

Have Man United met with Raiola?

United are hopeful of bringing Haaland to Manchester and he's been named as one of the club's top priorities.

Although there isn't much evidence of Raiola meeting with the Red Devils, it appears that the trip did actually happen.

Raiola quite publicly visited both Barca and Madrid but a story has emerged which mentions the agent's trip to English shores.

Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Raiola and Haaland's father travelled to 'Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, and United'.

So, it seems that the Red Devils are still very much in the race for the 20-year-old's signature this summer.

Will Haaland definitely be on the move this summer?

It's not a complete certainty that Haaland will be on the move in the coming months. However, it does make financial sense for Dortmund.

Haaland reportedly has a £68m release clause that will activate next summer. Taking into consideration that the Norwegian could reportedly leave Dortmund for £128m, the German club may be tempted to let him go in the next window to receive a much higher transfer fee.

Would Haaland be a better signing for Man United than Kane?

The Tottenham talisman has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, as Spurs look set to spend their second successive season in the Europa League.

It's been reported that Kane could potentially cost the Red Devils upwards of £125m and Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell to a fellow Premier League club.

Taking into consideration the finances involved, United should focus on bringing Haaland to Old Trafford. Both players have an incredible goal-scoring record but the Norwegian is seven years younger than Kane.

It seems steep to pay a nine-figure sum for a player who arguably only has six years left at the top level, whereas Haaland could be United's go-to striker for longer than a decade.

