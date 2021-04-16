Amanda Nunes, the UFC's greatest female fighter of all time, will fight for the second time in the space of five months when she faces Julianna Pena at UFC 265 this summer.

After a successful featherweight title defence in March against Megan Anderson, two-weight champion Nunes will move back down to bantamweight to defend her belt against "The Venezuelan Vixen."

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news to ESPN on Thursday following an initial report from Brett Okamoto. The bout will take place at UFC 265 at a location to be announced.

Nunes (21-4), who trains at American Top Team with Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier, is the first woman in UFC history to win world titles in two different weight-classes.

She won the 135-pound belt by beating Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in July 2016, becoming the promotion's first openly gay champion in the process. The 32-year-old holds notable career wins over former world champions Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, and Ronda Rousey.

As for Pena, 'The Ultimate Fighter 8' winner hasn't fought since defeating Sara McMann at UFC 257 at the start of the year. The 31-year-old boasts an impressive record of 9-2 in the UFC, but has suffered unfortunate losses to Germaine de Randamie and Valentina Shevchenko.

"I’m 9-2 in the UFC, and Amanda has one more victory than I do," Pena recently said in an interview with MMA Junkie. "I’ve been fighting in this UFC division just as long as she has. … I feel like stylistically, I’m the worst possible matchup for her. I’m her kryptonite.

"I do believe that she knows that because every time I fight, she always says, ‘One more, and you’ve got to fight one more, and you’ve got to fight one more,’" she added. "It’s like, you didn’t make Felicia Spencer fight one more. You didn’t make Megan Anderson fight one more. You didn’t make Holly fight one more, but for some reason, I’ve got to fight one more."

News Now - Sport News