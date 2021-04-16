David Haye has had his say on the upcoming fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, believing AJ will overcome the 'Gypsy King' thanks to his supreme athleticism and physicality.

Both Joshua and Fury recently agreed a two-fight deal in their quest to become undisputed champion of the heavyweight division, with a location set to be announced in the near future for a fight later this year.

Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO titles will be on the line against Fury's WBC belt in the huge heavyweight battle, one of the biggest in British boxing history.

With everyone watching closely and looking forward to the potential classic, former heavyweight champion David Haye has given his opinion as to who thinks will come out on top.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Haye feels AJ is 'physically superior' to Fury and claims that Joshua will be more focused going into the fight, given his previous setback against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Although acknowledging Joshua may be the underdog going into the fight, Haye is in no doubt over the outcome of the fight.

Haye said: "Joshua will win the fight.

"His loss against Andy Ruiz Jr taught him a valuable lesson about complacency and believing your own hype.

"I think Fury is flying so high after his victory in Las Vegas [over Deontay Wilder] and believes he is unbeatable. For good reason - if I were him, I'd think so too.

"Joshua has tasted defeat and will have a different mindset.

"He is so athletically gifted, an Olympic gold medallist who has had so many world title fights, he is newer to the game and is still learning.

"I think that Fury believes he is the finished article. Whereas Joshua doesn't - he is learning. Fury has been celebrating for a long time.

"This isn't a bodybuilding competition but I like the mindset and discipline of Joshua.

"In the long term of a physical game like boxing, the dedication and nutrition of Joshua [will come out on top]."

Haye, who almost fought Fury himself in 2013 before injury scuppered the deal, continued: "He is an underdog but I like the underdog.

"Joshua is physically superior. If they did any sport outside of boxing, Joshua would win. A boxing match is skill-based and people believe Fury's skills supersede Joshua's.

"But the skilled boxer doesn't always win. The boxer with speed, endurance, will to win, strategy, who has trained correctly? There a million elements that go into winning a boxing match but people ignore everything except skills."

