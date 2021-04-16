WNBA: All 36 players selected in 2021 Draft as Charli Collier is No.1 overall

The WNBA marked its 25th Draft in style with another year of excitement as 36 collegiate athletes were called up to the big leagues.

Dallas Wings had first selection, calling the name of Charli Collier to make her the 25th No.1 pick overall in the sport. After the Draft, Tina Thompson – the WNBA's first ever No.1 pick – sent a heartfelt message to the 21-year-old ahead of what promises to be a thrilling journey to watch.

Collier, a Texan herself, will join her new side in her native state ahead of the upcoming 2021 season. Here are the other women who made the cut and have been drafted into one of the 12 WNBA teams.

Dallas Wings

After picking Collier, Wings selected Awak Kuier and Chelsea Dungee in the first round of the Draft. The first call of round two also fell to the Dallas side, who finished off their 2021 shopping list by acquiring Dana Evans.

Kuier was the No.2 pick overall in this year's Draft, whilst Dungee and Evans were selected as 5th and 13th respectively.

Atlanta Dream

Dream acquired the Draft's No.3 pick, Aari McDonald ahead of an exciting 2021 season. Her historic move from Arizona means she has now registered the most successful career of her home state in basketball history.

The Atlanta side also selected Raquel Carrera and Lindsey Pulliam – who became the fastest player in Northwestern women's basketball history to reach 1,000 points. The New York Times highlighted Pulliam as one to watch during the Draft ahead of the most recent results.

Indiana Fever

Alongside Kysre Gondrezick, the No.4 pick overall of the Draft, Fever scooped the most amount of players with six overall. Gondrezick's selection saw her make history for West Virginia, becoming the highest picked player from her state.

Fever also welcomed Auburn star Unique Thompson, Chelsey Perry, Florencia Chagas, Maya Caldwell and Trinity Baptiste – who was the 24th pick overall, despite most mock drafts showing her as an unselected player in the three-round draw.

New York Liberty

Michaela Onyenwere made history as the first Coloradan to be called up in the first round of the Draft as she was the Liberty's first choice, and sixth pick overall. Joining her in New York is Didi Richards, Valerie Higgins and Marine Fauthoux.

Los Angeles Sparks

A milestone for Alabama was reached last night when Jasmine Walker became the first athlete to be drafted from the first round since 2000. The guard has never stepped foot in Los Angeles before, but will represent the City of Angels in the WNBA this coming season.

Alongside her, LA Sparks selected four others in the form of Stephanie Watts, Arella Guirantes, Ivana Raca and Aina Ayuso.

Chicago Sky

Shyla Heal, a 19-year-old point guard, was Chicago Sky's first pick of the Draft. She was picked in the first round of the draw, which came as a surprise to many given the fact that she has never played US college basketball before.

Chicago followed up their first choice with one further addition, selecting Natasha Mack as the Draft's No.16 pick overall in round two.

Minnesota Lynx

Minnestota Lynx acquired just one player during the 2021 Draft. They welcome Rennia Davis, a versatile guard or forward. The University of Tennessee star was yet another player to make history for her area, becoming the highest local player selected in the Draft as the ninth overall pick.

Seattle Storm

Aaliyah Wilson, N'Dea Jones and Natalie Kucowski join Kiana Williams as Seattle Storm's picks this year. The latter rounded off her college career in true style, helping her former side, the Stanford Cardinals win their first NCAA championship since 1992 in her last ever game for the team.

The San Antonio native also tasted victory when she won the 2021 Final Four in her hometown.

Las Vegas Aces

The second Los Angeles side in the WNBA welcomed three new players to their roster last night. Iliana Rupert and Destiny Slocum were selected in the first and second round respectively, whilst Kionna Jeter rounded off the Draft after being chosen as the 36th and final overall pick.

Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun acquired their newest additions during the second and third rounds of the 2021 Draft. They welcome rising stars Dijonai Carrington, Micaela Kelly and Aleah Goodman to the team after a patient wait to get their picks underway.

Phoenix Mercury

Mercury were the only other side to bring just one new face to the team. Ciera Johnson, a 6 ft 4 centre from Texas was their only pick of the Draft and No.32 overall.

