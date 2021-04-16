Real Madrid fans eventually fell out of love with Gareth Bale but it must never be forgotten that the Welshman produced some sensational moments during his seven seasons with the Spanish giants.

He won four Champions League titles, two La Ligas, two UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups and one Copa del Rey.

And it was in that Copa del Rey final, back in 2014, where Bale scored one of his most iconic goals for Madrid.

Barcelona had levelled the scores in the final midway through the second half thanks to Marc Bartra, who cancelled out Angel Di Maria’s opener.

However, the Spanish defender is only ever remembered for one thing related to that game now: and that’s getting absolutely roasted by Bale with five minutes left on the clock.

After receiving the ball on the left flank, Bale knocked the ball past Bartra and produced one of the most extraordinary sprints to beat the Spanish defender for pace.

The Wales international went off the pitch after receiving a shove from Bartra but still managed to out-sprint his opponent after arcing his run.

Bale then dribbled into the box, taking several touches, before poking the ball past Jose Manuel Pinto to score a famous winner.

Watch the goal here…

This video shows the celebrations from Bale's teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who watched from the stands...

The roar inside the stadium said it all. Everyone knew they’d just witnessed a classic goal.

In that one minute, Bale ended his debut season with his name safely etched in Real Madrid folklore.

"It was incredible, I have never seen anything like it," Xabi Alonso said after the match.

Gerardo Martino, Barcelona’s head coach at the time, added: "It is difficult to see a player sprint like that at that stage of the game."

"I had to get round the player and go off the pitch to do it," laughed Bale, who is currently on loan at Tottenham from Madrid. "It was good to get the goal."

Even Olympic legend Usain Bolt was impressed. The Jamaican said Bale’s solo effort was “a goal any sprinter in the world would like to score. He's the fastest footballer in the world."

Real Madrid supporters’ opinion of Bale may have been left tarnished in recent years - but when they watch back spectacular moments like this, they must surely hold their hands up and admit the winger was world-class for them.

