Eddie Hearn has confirmed Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury will NOT be taking place at the Allegiant Stadium on July 24 in Paradise, Nevada.

The Matchroom boss has been working frantically behind the scenes to secure a location for the biggest fight in the history of British boxing.

Since Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) won the WBC belt from Deontay Wilder last February at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) defended his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts by defeating mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December to set up an all-British heavyweight unification bout.

Some boxing fans had been speculating that the brand-new Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, may now be about to host their undisputed world title fight - but Hearn was quick to dispute these claims.

"That stadium [The Allegiant Stadium] is definitely under consideration," Hearn said to iFL TV. "What I will tell you is that we have had an offer that we are all happy with.

"We have an offer that both fighters, both teams, accept. We are now closing that contract with that site."

"Again, Allegiant is one of the sites that is in play, but the offer that we have had, that the fighters and teams accept, is not Allegiant, but it will be revealed shortly."

Last month it was confirmed that both fighters have finally signed a two-fight deal worth an estimated £200m, with a rematch due to take place in either November or December of this year.

However, Hearn has refused to rule out Wembley as a possible venue for their much-anticipated bout - subject to coronavirus restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

"There’s a lot of discussions to be had, we don’t rule out Wembley, but one thing we do know is the only way we could stage that fight in Wembley is with full capacity," he said on talkSPORT.

"There are some conversations going on with the government to see if that is an option. And, if that is an option, that will be presented to the fighters as well."

News Now - Sport News