It was a momentous occasion last weekend in Tampa Bay, Florida, as Raymond James Stadium finally hosted WrestleMania after its postponement in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Of course, 'Mania still went ahead last year, but was played out behind closed doors at the Performance Center.

Last weekend, however, was so momentous, not necessarily for Roman Reigns' triple threat victory over both Edge and Daniel Bryan in WrestleMania 37's Sunday main event, no, but for the return of the WWE Universe to live shows.

As an estimated total attendance of 51,350 people turned out in limited capacity at the home of the Buccaneers across the two-night event, both fans and wrestlers alike would have been relieved to both hear and deliver 'real' crowd reaction. Or, possibly not.

Following on days after the event, fan reaction videos have begun to pop up on social media in growing numbers, not least on YouTube.

One particular video showcased the Head of the Table, as he made his way out to the ring in WrestleMania Sunday's main event.

No stranger to being booed both in and out of arenas worldwide before the pandemic, Reigns' long-anticipated heel turn last year finally saw the wishes of fans granted.

Now, aligned with both Paul Heyman and cousin Jey Uso, Reigns has been Universal Champion since Payback last August, and boos now have perhaps been more appropriately aimed at one of the company's top 'bad guys'.

And Reigns appeared to be revelling in his continued mixed reception in the Sunshine State, whilst the fan in question, who recorded his entrance, seemed to be firmly in the Tribal Chief's corner.

Greeting the champ with a cry of "Let's go Roman, let's go!" his peers around him, however, were less sympathetic, as familiar jeers again rang out.

Accompanied by a typical cacophony of pyrotechnics, Reigns made his way down the ramp, as still jeers filled the Florida night sky.

In the match itself, Royal Rumble winner Edge looked set to complete his dream comeback by winning the belt after a late tirade of chair shots to both Reigns and Bryan - including a double Con-Chair-To to Bryan.

Alas for the Rated R Superstar, after interference once more from Uso, Reigns hit a Superman Punch, a Spear and then Con-Chair-To'd Edge, double-pinning both opponents to the retain the title.

Reigns has now held the crown for eight months, which might explain growing fan derision. What cannot be argued, however, is whether you like him or loathe him, Roman Reigns still gets a reaction.

News Now - Sport News