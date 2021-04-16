WSL: Joe Montemurro scoops two awards to round off his iconic era in charge

The latest round of Women's Super League awards sees Arsenal rake in the glory as Lotte Wubben-Moy take the Player of the Month award and Joe Montemurro comes out on top for the managers.

After three wins from three in March, Arsenal have bounced back to their usual winning ways. The Gunners have had a topsy-turvy 2020/21 season, falling behind the pack at the top of the table amid a nail-biting title challenge. But now, they've shifted up a gear as they look to secure Champions League football for next year's campaign.

1 of 15 Who scored the first ever WSL goal on 13th April 2011? Rachel Yankey Gilly Flaherty Claire Rafferty Kim Little

Montemurro announced earlier this month that he will be leaving his role at the hilt of Arsenal Women. The reason behind his decision is so he can spend more time with his family, and he will step down from his position at the end of this term.

Despite a somewhat disappointing couple of seasons for the Gunners, nothing can take away what Montemurro has done during his time as manager of the North London club. The Aussie guided Arsenal to an unstoppable title-winning campaign in 2019, the club's first WSL league victory since 2012.

It was an emphatic win for Arsenal, who made a major improvement on their third place finish the season before. They lost just two games the entire campaign, finishing seven points clear of runners-up Manchester City.

Montemurro can also boast the face that he was a major part of Vivianne Miedema's WSL dominance. Whilst he may not have signed the Netherlands international, he has worked with her over the years to aid in her journey of becoming one of the league's most prolific strikers.

Wubben-Moy's award can also be linked back to Montemurro, who has given the youngster her chance to shine on the big stage. The 22-year-old recently praised his influence at the club and said that he will be dearly missed by all in the Arsenal camp.

There's just a handful of games left in this WSL season – Arsenal are on track for securing European football next term but they are also mere weeks away from bidding farewell to their lovable Australian manager.

Being acknowledged for his turnaround month and his success in building Wubben-Moy into a strong, senior centre-back is an apt token of appreciation before he hangs up his hat at Meadow Park and starts his next chapter.

News Now - Sport News