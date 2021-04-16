News broke on Thursday afternoon that Codemasters' latest Formula 1 game - naturally titled F1 2021 - would be released on 16th July with a host of exciting new features accompanying their latest racing title.

It'll be the first installment of their F1 series of games since EA acquired the company and a number of intriguing new aspects have been unveiled ahead of the summer launch.

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature to be introduced is a new story mode called 'Braking Point.'

This will see players start off in F1's feeder series, Formula 2, and work their way up to the pinnacle of motorsport, having to overcome the trials and tribulations that hit young drivers along the way as they bid to get to the F1 grid.

Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin and Yuki Tsunoda are the latest drivers to show it can be done in real life, and players will aim to replicate their achievements in the game.

Franchise game director Lee Mather said of the new career mode, via Autosport:

“Braking Point is an exciting innovation that has been years in the making.

“We are proud to expand the game experience and allow players to live the highs and lows of life in Formula 1 both on and off the track. Braking Point transforms the game and puts players centre stage in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet.”

Elsewhere, My Team returns for another year that allows for a more driver-manager type experience whilst there's also the exciting addition of a two-player online season.

This will allow two F1 fans to combine together and work through seasons, potentially letting them replicate some of the great rivalries that the sport has seen in real life - let's hope things don't turn all Hamilton-Rosberg between mates.

Imola, Portimao and the new street-circuit in Jeddah will all be available on the new game, too, with them set to be offered to gamers as free post-launch content.

F1 2021 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

