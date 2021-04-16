Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday evening at the end of a week in which both clubs booked their place in the last four of the Champions League.

Though Thomas Tuchel's side won't be competing for the Premier League title this season, they could still end the campaign with two trophies.

The Blues are just one game away from the FA Cup final but they'll have to overcome Pep Guardiola's unrelenting City side to have a chance of redeeming themselves after losing to Arsenal in last season's final.

Ahead of the game, Jermaine Jenas spoke to heycar - the official broadcast sponsor of FA Cup coverage on BT Sport - and offered his thoughts on a range of subjects from Frank Lampard's sacking to Guardiola's respect for the historic cup competition.

On the topic of Lampard's dismissal, Jenas said that he was unhappy with the manner in which he was dismissed back in January and that he doesn't want Chelsea to win the competition as a result.

“I didn’t like the sacking of Frank, the way it was done, so I don’t want Chelsea to win it, but I think they might.

“Under Thomas Tuchel they’ve found form and I like what he’s done to the side since he came in.

“They are the side bet to Manchester City.”

Lampard's dismissal did take people off guard even if Roman Abramovich is one of the most trigger-happy and impatient owners in the business.

However, Chelsea were slipping away from the top four places and Tuchel has transformed the club into a far superior outfit in the space of just a few months.

And Jenas went on to laud Guardiola's passion for the game and alluded to Bobby Robson's influence on his attitude towards the FA Cup.

“With City, Pep can’t name an average team. It’s always full of internationals.

“I love the passion that Pep has for football. He worked with Bobby Robson at Barcelona and while I don’t know Pep that well, I knew Bobby very well, he was so important in my career.

"I know Pep has fond memories of Bobby and I can see that when he talks about the FA Cup and the approach he takes to the tournament.”

