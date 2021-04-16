Fabrizio Romano clears up Spurs transfer rumour about former Arsenal star

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has clarified the rumour which has linked Spurs with former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Wojciech Szczesny?

The famed reporter shared a message on social media on Thursday where he tweeted about Tottenham's goalkeeping situation and clarified a rather eye-catching rumour.

"Tottenham will take a decision regarding the goalkeeper situation at the end of the season, Lloris is waiting and nothing has been decided," Romano said.

"Despite some rumours, Wojciech Szczesny has *never* been an option. No talks with Juventus, no contacts with his agent. No chance."

Where did the rumour come from?

The rumour originated from fellow journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Italian reporter shared an update on Twitter and indicated that the former Arsenal goalkeeper could be joining the Lilywhites.

"Tottenham are looking for a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris, who could leave. #Spurs have asked info to the agent Jonathan Barnett for Wojciech Szczesny, who could be sold by Juventus if Bianconeri sign Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer," he shared on social media.

Will Tottenham sign a goalkeeper this summer?

The north London club could potentially be in the market for a goalkeeper.

Romano hasn't ruled out the possibility of a new stopper joining Spurs' ranks and said that the club are still yet to make a decision regarding Lloris' future.

Bearing in mind that Lloris is now 34-years-old, the club may look to bring in someone younger and more long-term.

Was Szczesny a good player for Arsenal?

Promoted from the club's U18 side, the Polish goalkeeper went onto make 181 appearances for the Gunners across a seven-year spell with the side, according to Transfermarkt.

During this time, he managed to keep 72 clean sheets, which works out at 39.77% of his fixtures for Arsenal.

The 52-cap international had a largely successful stint with the north London club and will likely be remembered fondly by the fans.

He was ultimately replaced by Arsene Wenger who brought in Petr Cech to compete with him for the No.1 jersey, but Szczesny has shown in Italy that he is indeed an elite goalkeeper.

How has he fared since leaving?

Since departing north London, the former Gunner has made a name for himself in Serie A.

After joining the division with AS Roma on loan, Szczesny earned a move to Italian giants Juventus and has become the successor to long-serving legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Since making the switch from Rome to Turin, Szczesny has made 131 appearances for the Bianconeri and conceded just 116 goals.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old has kept 53 clean sheets for the Turin club.

