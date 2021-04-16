Bayley posts emotional message following the Ilconics’ WWE departure

SmackDown star Bayley has shared a touching tribute via social media which emphasises how much The Ilconics “mean to the wrestling world” and why the pair never failed to make her laugh.

Having made their debut as a team in May 2015, the duo of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were released yesterday, bringing an end to a memorable time in the WWE which lasted almost five years.

Their most iconic moment came at WrestleMania 35 when the two defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on Twitter, Bayley posted a short clip to her followers with the caption:

“This 17-second video sums up what Cassie [Royce] and Jess [Kay] mean to the wrestling world. Watching the main event of Wrestlemania live in the crowd because they LOVE WRESTLING. And when the camera hits them….they make the same exact face (without hesitation) to make me laugh.”

The video shows the pair watching the Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks main event from Night One of WrestleMania 37 last weekend.

In a statement posted earlier, Kay thanked WWE, Vince McMahon and TripleH for helping her fulfil her dreams.

“Thank you WWE, Vince McMahon, & HHH for the past 6 years. They have fulfilled my dreams entirely from being a 10-year-old girl that fell in love with WWE from the moment I saw The Rock on TV and now I’m walking away with so many incredible moments from Super Showdown in front of my friends and family, to winning the tag championships at WrestleMania.”

The former tag team champ also honoured her partner Cassie, aka Royce for being alongside her every step of the way.

“And thank you to my life partner, Cassie,“ she wrote. “Our journey started together and it’s only fitting that it ends together. I love you, I’m beyond proud of you and I’m with you forever.”

