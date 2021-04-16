Resident Evil Village: Release Date For 2021 Has Been Revealed

Lady Dimistrescu has made herself at home in the Resident Evil franchise.

The next chapter in the iconic horror series is on its way to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One and will be released on the same day.

Resident Evil Village, the eighth instalment to the famous horror series, is set a few years after the events that took place at the Baker Mansion, with protagonist Ethan Winters returning to find answers within a mysterious European village following a visit from fan favourite Chris Redfield.

Players across the globe have had the chance to sample the latest creation from Capcom. Resident Evil Maiden was released back in January and was a Playstation 5 exclusive, with Alcina Dimirescu, the game’s latest antagonist, taking centre stage after her brief appearance in the demo.

Fans of the long-running series were left intrigued by what her story might be within Resident Evil Village itself.

While there were hints and teasers within Maiden with her talking on the phone to Mother Miranda, it is still unclear what Dimistrescu will bring to the table.

Release date

Capcom has left Sony players on tenterhooks, but Microsoft users will also get a chance to play their latest creation - and have not got long to wait to get their hands on the game.

According to the official website of Resident Evil, the eighth game will be released worldwide on 7th May 2021, with a multiplayer beta called Re:Verse to come out from 7th April until 11th April.

While there is huge excitement building around the latest edition of the franchise, time will tell whether it is worth the wait and how it ranks compared to others down the years.

