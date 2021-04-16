Man United 2-0 Granada: Red Devils branded "shocking" in Europa League win

A Manchester United fan has slammed the team's performance in their Europa League second leg against Granada on Thursday night, despite the side booking their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

What did he say?

Leading 2-0 from the first leg, United wrapped up the aggregate win at Old Trafford thanks to an early Edinson Cavani strike and an own goal from Jesus Vallejo in the final minute.

However, one supporter was far from happy with the side's display.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, he vented his frustration, saying: "In terms of performance – shocking. Honestly, it was terrible. Five yard passes – we couldn’t make them – I thought the movement was poor. We weren’t aggressive enough. We treated it as a training game. It was boring.

"I’m glad we’ve won, I’m pleased we’ve won the game. It’s great that we scored two goals, but it was boring, let’s not lie about it. Bruno had a shocker.

"We couldn’t even keep the ball. We probably spent more energy by chasing the ball back than if we would have kept it. I thought in midfield we were terrible. Honestly, we could have kept the ball, could have passed it around, simple decision-making was bad. But I’m pleased we won the game, I’m happy we won the game. It was just boring to watch."

Does he have a point about the performance?

His view about United being sloppy in possession is not supported by the statistics from the game. As reported by BBC Sport, the hosts enjoyed 59% possession, indicating that they kept the ball reasonably well throughout the evening.

He does appear to be well within his rights to be disgruntled about the overall performance, though. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had fewer efforts on goal (9 to 11) and fewer shots on target than their Spanish opponents (2 to 3), signalling that they were far from their best.

Was Bruno that bad?

Some aspects of his game were not up to his usual high standards. As per WhoScored, the 26-year-old, who is valued at £81m by Transfermarkt, had three shots in the match, but failed to hit the target with any of them. He also only registered an 80% pass success rate - only three United starters had a lower percentage than this.

Fernandes did make two key passes, though. Only Paul Pogba managed as many for United, suggesting that Fernandes was harshly judged when he was labelled as having "a shocker".

Should Solskjaer be concerned?

United got the job done with minimal fuss, which will have pleased Solskjaer. Yet he may be a little worried that United do have a tendency to throw in the odd sloppy performance, especially at home.

The team have lost four times in the Premier League at Old Trafford this season, including bitterly disappointing defeats to Crystal Palace and Sheffield United. Perhaps they expected to get through those games comfortably, but that's not how things panned out.

Arguably, results such as these have cost United the title this year. If they are to take that next step in 2021/22 and genuinely challenge Manchester City, they need to cut out these types of performances.

