Halo Infinite: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, PC, Xbox And Everything You Need To Know

Halo Infinite is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming releases for Xbox Series X and it promises to take the successful first-person shooter to the next level.

The next instalment of 343 Industries’ creation will continue to the iconic storyline that was left off from Fireteam Raven back in 2018. However, not a great deal of information has been provided about the game’s possible storyline and what will be included.

Back in July 2020, Xbox themselves presented a showcase that featured Halo Infinite as their flagship new game. What we do know is that Master Chief will be returning to the latest title, the third chapter of the “Reclaimer Saga” with “his greatest adventure yet to save humanity.”

343 admitted their storytelling errors from Halo 5 and reassured fans that there would be a defined focus on Master Chief’s role, adding that it would be “much more human.” Whether the developers will maintain this promise, remains to be seen.

While there is still fairly limited knowledge about the game, this will be updated as details are revealed closer to the launch date.

Here is everything you need to know about Halo Infinite:

Latest News

13th April: It appears that a teaser has been linked involving a collaboration between Xbox and Nintendo, which has speculated theories that the Xbox Game Pass could somehow be involved. If true, then we could see Halo Infinite be available to play on Nintendo Switch for the first time - read more about it here.

Release Date

Microsoft and 343 had been significantly pushing for a 2020 release date. But due to various technical issues, this was drastically pushed. They announced on 11th August 2020 that Halo Infinite had been significantly delayed and that it will not be ready until the autumn of 2021.

Gameplay

There is a lot that loyal fans of the Halo franchise will be familiar with, the flourishing environments, vehicles and weapons just to name a few. This will reassure and familiarise those concerned who will aim to make a comparison with previous games gone by.

Some of the differences between old and new will be apparent. The addition of the ‘TacMap’ will bring an open world and free roam feel to the franchise and will illustrate how to explore different parts of the world. Not only that but it will also assist you in tackling certain missions and help you achieve your respective objectives - each with their own difficult rating.

343 revealed that the environment is “several times larger” than the previous two Halo games combined, which suggests that the install size will be significantly larger than anything Halo gamers have seen before.

New tools such as the grappling hook and the Drop Shield help you to personalise an all-new approach to the game, something we haven’t seen before and will help Halo Infinite stand out on its own plinth.

Trailer

Here is the full trailer that was released during Xbox’s showcase last year.

