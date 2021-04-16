Chelsea are through to the last four of the Champions League.

The Blues had one step in the semi-finals after defeating Porto 2-0 in their quarter-final first leg last week.

And they completed the job after an assured display in Spain on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea were rarely threatened as they drew 0-0 with their Portuguese opponents, sealing their progression to the next round.

Thomas Tuchel has been a revelation for the club since replacing Frank Lampard earlier this year.

Given Lampard's popularity with the club's fans, many people were skeptical with the club's decision to bring in Tuchel.

But the German manager has impressed. He's introduced an attractive style of play which Chelsea's players have quickly taken to.

Whatever Tuchel tells his players, they always tend to deliver.

And that was on display in the match against Porto on Wednesday.

A clip has emerged of Tuchel shouting at his players to 'play harder' during the game.

Kai Havertz, a technical player who isn't exactly known for putting himself about, responded almost immediately after Tuchel's instructions.

Just minutes later Havertz was seen flying into a challenge on Pepe which sent the Portuguese veteran to the ground.

Chelsea's coaching staff could then be heard praising Havertz despite the fact he was punished.

Watch the moment below:

Class. Porto were roughing Chelsea about during the 90 minutes so Blues fans would no doubt have enjoyed Tuchel wanting his players to give some back.

The Blues will play Real Madrid for a spot in the final.

The first leg will take place on April 27, with the return fixture occurring a week later.

Given Chelsea's drastic improvement under Tuchel, you wouldn't bet against them overcoming Los Blancos and going on to win their second Champions League title.

