Back 4 Blood: Release Date, Platforms, Crossplay, PS4, Gameplay, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros will be bringing out the successor to Left 4 Dead called Back 4 Blood in the forthcoming months.

The co-op zombie shooter has attracted a huge fanbase ever since the first edition was launched back in 2008 and took the gaming community by storm. Just 12 months later, Valve introduced Left 4 Dead 2 and there has been no further game produced since, releasing ‘The Last Stand’ downloadable content (DLC) last year.

There were plenty of whispers for some time whether or not there would be a third game produced. No official statement was ever made by Valve explaining the reasons why but stated that Left for Dead 3 (L4D3) was not something that they were working on, according to PC Gamer.

While Valve appears to have shelved their plans for a new zombie thriller, Turtle Rock appear to have taken control of this and suggested that Back 4 Blood is basically L4D3, and unapologetically walks in the footsteps of what we saw at the end of the 2000s.

Information is still limited on the details of Back 4 Blood, but we will update you accordingly as more details are revealed.

Here is everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood.

Release date

Turtle Rock recently posted on Twitter stating that they want to make Back 4 Blood “the best game it can possibly be at launch.”

They revealed that the game will be hitting the shelves on 21st October 2021 while they

Platforms

Back 4 Blood is expected to be released for PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.

Will crossplay be available?

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed along the lines of crossplay at this time. It would be hugely surprising if Turtle Rock did not provide it. Whether they have the gaming capacity to do so - remains to be determined.

Gameplay

The first Back 4 Blood showcase showcased a 30-minute snippet of what fans of the franchise can expect from the latest zombie-slaying chapter, which showed a well-balanced and vast combination of playable characters, environments and combat animations.

There are plenty of similarities between Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood which fans will certainly appreciate - but have added in an interesting new card system that appears to take charge of character perks and other gaming benefits.

Up to four players can feature in online co-op, while as many as eight and take part in PVP, with AI teammates also available during the solo campaign.

From a glance, it appears that Turtle Rock have stuck with some of the features that fans loved while adding to them with some interesting new content. It will be interesting to see if those features make the final game on launch.

Trailer

Here is the official trailer that has been released by ONE Media ahead of the game’s release.

