UFC fans may be about to see Dan Hooker make the walk to the Octagon very soon.

Hooker (20-10) recently announced that he has resumed training at The Combat Academy with plans on returning to action in the summer of 2021.

The New Zealander may be on a two-fight skid, but nothing - not even being knocked out by Michael Chandler - could dampen his spirits for long; nor his unwavering service to the fight game.

Following his most recent loss, Hooker left his gloves in the centre of the cage, prompting further speculation among fight fans after appearing to call time on his fighting career.

However, the City Kickboxing star has no intention of hanging up the gloves anytime soon, and already has his next opponent in mind.

"Anyone ranked above me would be a good fight for me," Hooker said to Submission Radio. "But yeah, fights that make sense. I like the ‘RDA’ fight.

"Like, former champ, I respect his skillset, I respect the way he carries himself, and I feel like that’s a fight that makes a little more sense if he can’t get one of the bigger fights that he’s chasing, to kind of take him up on his offer."

"I’m not holding on to any names in particular. Whether they’re ranked higher than me, whether they’re ranked lower than me," he added. "I know from a practical aspect, I’m coming off two losses.

"So, I’m not in a position to go calling my shots anymore. I need to get back on a win streak until I’m in a position like that again. For me, it comes down to a timing thing."

Dos Anjos gave his fans an idea of his next opponent on the UFC 264 card on July 10. When quizzed for a name by GIVEMESPORT, however, he again remained tight-lipped.

As for Hooker, "The Hangman" has indicated he has a wild war with the former UFC lightweight champion at the top of his hitlist.

He continued: "For me, I’m ready to go in June. July would be outstanding to get a fight on. Yeah, it’s just down to the big fella [Eugene Bareman].

"When he points me in the right direction and tells me to shoot, I’ll swing ’em and let ’em go. So, that’s all we’re waiting for. July? Perfect. Perfect. And it comes down to whoever’s ready to go on that date.

“It’s when my team’s ready to go, when my coaches are free to go, and whether Israel [Adesanya] fights or [Alexander Volkanovski] fights. I know Brad [Riddell]’s looking for a quick turnaround. When we can get a crew of us to head over and move as a unit, move as a team, I feel like that’s an important thing.

"I really learned the lessons I need to learn outside of the cage from those last two results. And to rush back in there and go off by myself and do these crazy things again would be a huge mistake."

