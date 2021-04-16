Netball England announce date for this year's U21 & U19 NPL season

England Netball have revealed when the U21 and U19 Netball Performance Leagues will return. The new season of the youth league will start on Saturday 24th April.

There will be 20 teams competing, 10 in each age group, with friendly matches being played at the University of Worcester Arena.

The competitions will initially be split into two groups of five teams. Each side will then play each other once, before future finals will be contested at the venue.

The finals will be based on the sides' finishing group standings. For example, first in Group A will face first in Group B, second in Group A will take on second in Group B, etc.

Last year's campaign didn't go ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Manchester Thunder will be looking to replicate their 2019 performance, ending the season top of the league.

The same can be said about Wasps, who captured the U21 trophy in the same year after an unbeaten campaign.

The competition allows for Superleague clubs, as well as one invited non-Superleague side, to bring through potential stars to England's top flight. North East will be the invited franchise in both the U21 and U19 leagues.

The exciting return of the youth leagues. which is part of the Elite Sport Framework, will let those who are part of the Performance Pathway to play in the leagues.

Below is a list of all 20 clubs competing in both divisions.

U21 NPL Teams:

Leeds Rhinos U21, London Pulse U21, Loughborough Lightning U21, Manchester Thunder U21, North East U21, Saracens Mavericks U21, Severn Stars U21, Surrey Storm U21, Team Bath U21 and Wasps Netball U21

U19 NPL Teams:

Leeds Rhinos U19, London Pulse U19, Loughborough Lightning U19, Manchester Thunder U19, North East U19, Saracens Mavericks U19, Severn Stars U19, Surrey Storm U19, Team Bath U19 and Wasps Netball U19

News Now - Sport News