Daily Digest: Katie Boulter puts GB ahead in Billie Jean King Cup

In today's news: Katie Boulter is victorious for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup, the 36 picks from the WNBA Draft are finalised and Carla Ward expresses concern over the recent Birmingham City saga.

Katie Boulter gives Great Britain the lead

Great Britain have taken the lead over Mexico in their Billie Jean King Cup play-off today. Katie Boulter has secured a 1-0 lead with a straight-set victory over Marcela Zacarias. This is not only a big win for GB, but a huge personal milestone for Boulter herself.

The 24-year-old returned to the court after a long injury stint following a stress spinal fracture during her breakthrough season. Two years down the line, Boulter is now back in action for her nation and is on her way to guiding Great Britain through this prestigious tournament.

"Initially I was a little bit nervous," Boulter explained after her victory. "Any match you play for Great Britain is a huge honour. I had the opportunity to do it today and I left it on the line and I got the job done and that is what matters."

Charli Collier named No.1 WNBA Draft pick

The 2021 Draft for the upcoming WNBA season is finally complete. The long-awaited draw played out last night as 36 players were handed the opportunity to make the leap from collegiate to professional basketball. Texas native Charli Collier was picked first in round one by the Dallas Wings.

The forward was named amongst the four players they acquired during the Draft, vying to take this season's WNBA title from holders Seattle Storm.

The Wings also secured the No.2 pick overall with the addition of Awak Kuier, a 19-year-old Finnish forward.

Carla Ward expresses Birmingham City concern

Birmingham City recently wrote and signed a letter to the club's board to express their concerns over the treatment they have been receiving. The players have raised the issues of alleged inequality, including inadequate access to facilities, services and club treatment.

Birmingham has since responded and addressed the public directly, but Carla Ward is concerned it could affect the team's recruitment process.

"It’s got to be a worry, it’s something that we’ve discussed as a football club and that’s why for me, more than ever we’ve got to try and get these conversations started," she said on the current situation.

The Blues have received backlash after the contents of the letter came to light, but the club as a whole is taking positive steps to rectifying the issues flagged.

Molly Renshaw looks set for Tokyo 2020 qualification

The Commonwealth medalist has set a new British record in the 200m breaststroke at the latest Olympics trials. Renshaw secured a time of two minutes 20.89 seconds, looking set to bank her place at the Tokyo Games.

The 24-year-old competed in the Rio Olympics, but failed to finish in a medal position. Renshaw will be vying for an improved place this summer as she represents Great Britain once more in the long-awaited Games in Japan.

"I'm delighted to get that time," she said of her record-breaking 200m swim.

Lotte Wubben-Moy awarded POTM

Arsenal's rising star and recent England senior Lotte Wubben-Moy has been rewarded for her efforts of the last month. After Arsenal cleaned up in March's Women's Super League awards – with the defender and manager Joe Montemurro scooping the accolades – the Gunners are back on the map.

Wubben-Moy is rapidly becoming one of the hottest young talents in the top English division, following her solid defensive displays for both club and country.

Arsenal's next fixture will see them take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the league as they push for a place in the Champions League next campaign.

