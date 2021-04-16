Gervonta Davis is stepping up two weight classes to take on Mario Barrios in a super-lightweight showdown this summer.

The WBA super-featherweight champion, a protégé of Floyd Mayweather, has confirmed that his next opponent will be the unbeaten Barrios, not Devin Haney or Vasyl Lomachenko who he previously called out.

Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) is coming off the back of a sensational knockout win over former champion Leo Santa Cruz in October 2020, silencing the critics who had previously doubted his ability in the boxing ring.

The American, who currently trains at the Upton Boxing Center under the guidance of his head coach Calvin Ford, captured the vacant WBA super-featherweight title in 2018 and has successfully defended it twice so far.

"Tank" became a two-weight champ in 2019, knocking out Olympic gold medallist Yuriorkis Gamboa for an inferior version of the WBA lightweight title.

Fighting out of Baltimore, Maryland, this will be the first time the 26-year-old has fought at the 140-pound weight limit.

He has fought just four times since 2019 and most recently in October of last year. Both of his previous two bouts were contested at 130-pounds.

Davis had hinted at the fight in a now-deleted post on Instagram earlier this week. The fight will take place on May 26 at a location to be announced.

Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) is the current owner of the 'regular' WBA belt. Born in San Antonio and now fighting out of his home town, the 25-year-old is the #7-ranked super-lightweight in the world, according to The Ring magazine.

According to his Wikipedia page, his sister Selina Barrios is also a professional boxer.

