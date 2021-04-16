Erling Haaland may have played his last Champions League match for Dortmund earlier this week.

The Norwegian star featured in both of Dortmund's quarter-final legs against Manchester City but was unable to lead his side to victory.

City won 2-1 in both legs, giving them a 4-2 victory on aggregate.

Haaland was quiet in both matches. He set up Marco Reus' goal in Manchester and then had a big hand in Jude Bellingham's strike in Dortmund but he was unable to get on the scoresheet himself.

Despite not performing to the best of his ability against City, he will no doubt have many suitors across Europe.

Haaland, just 20 years old, has been tremendous since signing for Dortmund last year, having scored 49 goals in 53 games.

He seems destined for bigger and better things and he's been heavily linked with a move this summer.

But where should he go?

Following Dortmund's exit from the Champions League, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Peter Schmeichel and Nico Cantor discussed that very question on CBS Sports.

The four pundits were given 45 seconds to pitch why Haaland should go to their team.

Carragher argued that he should join Liverpool, Richards lobbied for a Man City move, Schmeichel explained why he should join Man United and Cantor said why he should join Barcelona or Real Madrid.

As you can imagine, carnage quickly ensued as the pundits interrupted and ridiculed their colleagues during their pitches.

It made for a hilarious seven minutes of TV and you can watch the whole discussion below.

That is some outstanding TV. Carragher and Richards are usually reserved when they appear on Sky Sports but they are nothing like that on CBS Sports.

There has been a lot of discussion about Haaland's future but Dortmund have no plans to sell him at this current time.

“We do not have a parallel plan. We will discuss this with Erling, his father and his agent Mino Raiola,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke Watzke told Goal and DAZN, per talkSPORT.

“We also want him to be happy to stay with us, to score goals for BVB next year with conviction. There is no alternative plan.”

