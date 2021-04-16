Celtic transfer news: Overhaul could see previously key players depart

The wholesale changes expected at Celtic this summer could see up to five key players leave the club, according to The Athletic.

Who are they?

They suggest the likes of Kristoffer Ajer, Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie could all be set for a summer departure as they enter the final year of their respective contracts, while Leigh Griffiths and Tom Rogic - two stalwarts of the club's success in recent years - may also be off.

Who's going where?

GIVEMESPORT understand that Leicester City are keen on a move for Edouard but matters are complicated due to the fact Celtic must pay former club Paris Saint-Germain up to 50% of any fee they receive for him.

Ajer, meanwhile, has been linked with Newcastle United while Christie has previously been touted as a target for Arsenal.

Football Insider claimed back in February that Rogic was likely to push for a move while Griffiths has been linked with the likes of Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Is this a good thing?

While it would be too much to suggest a host of players who have helped Celtic win a myriad of trophies leaving would necessarily be a good thing, a fresh start does look appealing.

Indeed, The Athletic also suggested that there was a feeling behind the scenes that standards had dropped since the departure of Brendan Rodgers and - considering how this season has gone - that does look to be the case.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Celtic won? 49 50 51 52

With that in mind, a root-and-stem rebuild that helps moves on players to give the new manager a blank canvas from which to work does look somewhat refreshing.

Neil Lennon, after all, did admit there were players who didn't want to be there as far back as August 2020, so a changing of the guard might be necessary.

Who could come in?

According to information sent to the site, the likes of Declan Gallagher, Siriki Dembele (brother of Karamoko) and Rochdale's Kwadwo Baah are all targets this summer.

News Now - Sport News