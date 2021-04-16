Premier League transfer news: Jorge Mendes advises Tottenham striker to join Wolves

Wolves have registered an interest in signing Carlos Vinicius this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Vinicius?

Vinicius is currently on loan at Tottenham from Benfica until the end of the season. Spurs have not ruled out signing him permanently in the summer, and it is believed that Vinicius' preference is to remain at the north London club.

However, Wolves are now also keen on the forward and have already been in touch with Benfica to understand the Portuguese side's current agreement with Tottenham over the player.

What is Jorge Mendes' involvement?

Mendes is Vinicius' agent, so will be aiming to get the best deal for his client. With Wolves coming into the picture, it is reported that he has advised Vinicius to move to Molineux in the upcoming transfer window.

Have Wolves shown an interest in Vinicus before?

Indeed they have.

Wolves held discussions with Benfica back in 2020, and tabled a £52m offer for the striker. Due to the ongoing global crisis, Vinicius' proposed move to the Midlands failed to materialise.

15 months later, Wolves are back in for the 26-year-old, and may fancy their chances of landing their man this time around.

What's his current valuation?

This could potentially be a major stumbling block.

Benfica want at least £39m in order to sell Vinicius, but Wolves believe that the Brazilian attacker is only worth half of the fee they were willing to pay last year, and will not go higher than £26m.

There may be a solution to this impasse, though. Benfica are interested in Wolves' left-back Ruben Vinagre, who is valued at £13m.

The Portuguese club are open to involving Vinagre as a part-exchange in the Vinicius deal, although Mendes' agency company Gestifute have some reservations about coming to an agreement this way.

Has Vinicius really done enough to warrant £26m deal?

With Harry Kane established as Tottenham's first-choice striker, Vinicius has been limited to just nine appearances in the Premier League this term, equating to a mere 306 minutes. It took him until March to score his first and only goal so far in England's top division. That's not exactly the impact you'd expect of a £26m striker.

Vinicius has shown moments of quality in cup competitions. He was directly involved in nine goals in nine games in the Europa League, and netted a hat-trick in the FA Cup at the start of 2021.

These statistics do need to be put into some context, though. His goals in Europe came against Bulgarian, Belgian and Austrian opposition, whilst his three strikes in the FA Cup were against non-league outfit Marine FC.

Wolves require someone who can share the goalscoring load with Raul Jimenez next season. Vinicius' European and FA Cup exploits aren't enough proof he can do that, while his limited contributions in the Premier League provide cause for concern.

Wolves should have a re-think and spend their money elsewhere.

