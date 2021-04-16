Watford news: Hornets weighing up summer swoop for Ashley Young

With Watford currently cruising towards promotion in the Championship, manager Xisco Munoz will be determined to get his recruitment spot-on during the upcoming transfer window in order to give his side the best chance of staying in the top-flight next season.

Whereas the Spaniard already has a plethora of players at his disposal who have impressed in the Premier League during their respective careers, it is hardly surprising that he is seemingly already looking at ways to bolster their squad this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hornets are reportedly considering the possibility of offering Ashley Young the chance to re-join the club by tabling a 12-month deal if they secure their return to the Premier League in May.

The 35-year-old's existing contract at Inter Milan is set to expire in June and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the Italian club.

Before opting to leave Vicarage Road in 2007 to join Aston Villa, Young made 107 appearances for Watford in which he provided 32 direct goal contributions.

Currently on course to win the Serie A title with Inter this season, the former England international has featured on 30 occasions for the club in all competitions.

Making reference to a possible re-union with Watford last year, Young admitted that he would be open to a move.

Speaking to Watford's official Golden Tales podcast, the winger said: "If I could go back and play there [at Watford] again, I would walk from Italy right now because it's what I know, it's where I came from and it's what allowed me to be who I am and get where I am.

"It gave me a humble beginning."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would be a shrewd move by Watford as despite being in the twilight of his career, Young is still capable of having an impact at the highest level as he recently recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.72 during Inter's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo in which he provided an assist for Romelu Lukaku.

As well as featuring in his natural role on the left-hand side of midfield during his time in Italy, the former Manchester United man has also illustrated a great deal of versatility by operating occasionally as a full-back.

A Premier League veteran, Young will fancy his chances of competing with some of the world's best players again having played 369 games in this division.

Providing that the Hornets do indeed secure a top-two finish in the Championship, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they opt to draft in Young as he could use his vast amount of experience to help the club achieve a relative amount of success next season.

