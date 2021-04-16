Erling Haaland: Manchester United have 'no chance' of signing striker

Manchester United may have no chance of signing Erling Haaland this summer, according to Miguel Delaney.

What did he say?

Speaking on the Football Ramble's On The Continent Podcast, The Independent's chief football writer shared some interesting insight into the Borussia Dortmund star's future.

"Manchester United obviously have a long-standing interest but I'm told they have no chance of signing him for all sort of reasons," he said from the 17:48 mark onwards.

Have United held talks before?

Last week, ESPN revealed that Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had spoken to the player's representatives while still a Red Bull Salzburg player but United decision-makers were concerned over the terms of the potential deal.

Mino Raiola is believed to have wanted added control in his client's future, putting the Manchester giants off.

What has Solskjaer said about Haaland?

Having worked with the striker during his time in charge of Molde, Solskjaer revealed that he remains in contact with his compatriot.

“When you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them and I keep in touch with Erling,” he said via The Guardian.

“It’s great to see him become the player he has become and [how] he works to improve all the time. He’s a Dortmund player – we just wish him well there and let’s see what life will bring later on."

Who else could they sign?

A big factor looks to the future of Edinson Cavani.

The Athletic recently revealed that the 34-year-old was likely to leave Old Trafford despite the club wanting him to stay. One of Europe's elite marksmen over the years, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli star has proven to be a masterstroke addition, scoring nine times in thirty games for the club.

If he were to leave the club this summer, it would be some job to replace him.

On Tuesday, there were suggestions on the Ornstein and Chapman Podcast that Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had admirers at United, although the Merseyside outfit would be reluctant to sell.

