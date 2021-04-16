Sheffield Wednesday news: Pundit delivers bleak Owls claim ahead of Bristol City clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow in their clash with Bristol City following back-to-back defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City.

As a result of these recent setbacks, the Owls' hopes of retaining their second-tier status are currently hanging by a thread as they have a mountain to climb in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Currently eight points adrift of safety, anything less than a victory over the Robins on Saturday would be disastrous as Wednesday arguably need to win all five of their remaining games in order to have the best chance of staying up.

Given that manager Darren Moore will not be at the game due to illness, assistant Jamie Smith will be tasked with overseeing proceedings.

Having conceded six goals in their last two fixtures, it will be intriguing to see whether Wednesday opt to make any alterations to their defensive set-up against a Robins side who have failed to win any of their last five league games.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, pundit David Prutton has predicted that both sides will have to settle for a point at Hillsborough whilst also admitting that it is looking very bleak for the Owls in their battle to avoid relegation to League One.

The former Wednesday midfielder said: "Watching Sheffield Wednesday this week has been quite bizarre.

"They do have attacking intent and opportunities going forward but against QPR and then Swansea they just look defensively all over the place.

"It all looks very troubling for them.

"Bristol City are meandering at the end of the season.

"It sounds a little bit defeatist, but they still only have to look at the home side at Hillsborough to realise that maybe being 14th at this stage isn't a total disaster.

"All things considered, I think this will end in a draw."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is fair to say that Wednesday's chances of staying in the Championship for the upcoming campaign are extremely slim, there is no reason why they cannot pick up a much-needed victory in their clash with the Robins tomorrow.

Struggling for consistency following the decision to appoint Nigel Pearson as their new manager earlier this year, City could be there for the taking if the Owls are able to respond positively to their recent setbacks.

In order to have the best chance of securing all three points in this fixture, Wednesday may need to turn to Jordan Rhodes for inspiration as the forward has been directly involved in five goals in his last seven appearances.

Providing that the Owls do indeed overcome the challenge presented to them by the Robins, they may be able to use the momentum gained from this game to push on in their upcoming clashes with Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest.

