Premier League transfer news: Crystal Palace want in-demand Fulham star

Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Fulham centre-back Joachim Andersen this summer, as reported by Danish outlet B.T.

What's the latest transfer news involving Andersen?

The 24-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Craven Cottage from Ligue 1 side Lyon. It is understood that Andersen is unlikely to have a future with the French club, who have just agreed contract extensions with two of their central defenders, Marcelo and Jason Denayer.

With this is mind, several Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing Andersen in the upcoming window. Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Leicester are also believed to be monitoring him at the moment.

How much is he worth and when does his contract expire?

Andersen is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt. However, Lyon signed him for £21.6m from Sampdoria less than two years ago, and are likely to demand a substantial fee for the defender given his performances in England's top division this season.

The Danish international has three years remaining on his contract at Lyon, indicating that his parent club are in a healthy position when it comes to setting an asking price right now.

What are Andersen's stats this season?

Fulham are six points adrift of safety and in danger of being relegated back down to the Championship at the first time of asking, but Andersen has still been one of their shining lights this year.

His displays at the heart of the defence have earned him an average match rating of 6.81 from WhoScored - this puts him ahead of Palace's highest-rated regular centre-back, Scott Dann (6.62).

Andersen would also rank inside the top two amongst Palace's central defenders when it comes to clearances (5 per game) and interceptions (1.3 per match), based on this season's statistics.

What has Parker said about Andersen?

After a shaky start to the campaign, where Fulham conceded 10 goals in their opening three matches, Andersen has helped steady the ship at the back. Only three sides in the bottom half have shipped fewer goals than the west London club.

Manager Scott Parker has been impressed by Andersen's influence, and back in February he praised the defender after he kept West Ham at bay to secure a 0-0 draw for the team.

Parker said, as quoted by Football.London: "I thought he was very good today. Joachim has been superb since he's been here, quality, and he's kept Antonio, who has been a large threat, very quiet today. Pleased to have him, he's a top player."

Should Parish and Freedman get their cheque book out for Andersen?

Palace have a number of experienced defenders out of contract in the summer, with Gary Cahill, Dann and Mamadou Sakho all facing a nervous wait to see if they will be offered new deals.

It seems likely that the club's chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman will be looking to freshen up the side's backline, and Andersen appears to be an ideal target.

He has shown his qualities in England this year, and the fact that he is being linked to some of the biggest clubs in the country illustrates how highly-rated he is.

Andersen has also captained Fulham on 14 occasions in the Premier League in 2020/21. Parish and Freedman may be looking to lower the average age of the playing staff, but they will also want a commanding figure who is able to take on a leadership role in the defence, and Andersen can offer them this.

It appears that Andersen has all the characteristics to be a major success for the Eagles next year, if Parish and Freedman can lure him over to Selhurst Park.

