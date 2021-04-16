WNBA: Michaela Onyenwere's grandma reacts with hilarious Draft celebration

The 2021 WNBA Draft is now complete and 36 collegiate athletes will prepare to make the leap into their professional basketball careers.

Top of the draw was Charli Collier, who is this year's No.1 pick overall after being selected by the Dallas Wings, who aren't messing around when it comes to challenging reigning WNBA champions Seattle Storm.

Further down the Draft, the likes of Awak Kuier, Aari McDonald and Kysre Gondrezick were picked by Wings, Atlanta Dream and Chicago Fever respectively.

Whilst Collier and her family were the talks of the Draft show, one player in particular stole the limelight.

Michaela Onyenwere's live reaction to her No.6 overall pick has gone viral, but not for her response to the life-changing news. As the 21-year-old chatted to the host about her feelings over her selection, her grandmother can be viewed busting some celebratory moves as she relishes in her granddaughter's achievement.

The footage of Onyenwere, her family and in particular, her grandma, has gone viral and thousands of Twitter users are loving the clip of the wholesome, feel good family vibes.

Onyenwere will represent Atlanta Dream in the upcoming WNBA season, making the transition from her place at UCLA over the last four years.

