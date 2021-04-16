Liverpool transfer news: Jude Bellingham situation monitored

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund's rising star Jude Bellingham, according to EuroSport.

What is the latest on Bellingham's future?

Given there is a very real prospect that Dortmund could miss out on Champions League football next season as they sit seven points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the chase for the Bundesliga top four, the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland have been linked away.

However, the report suggests that Bellingham would be keen on staying in Germany to continue his development even if they aren't playing in Europe's elite competition next season, having only moved from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

How well is he playing?

In his first campaign in one of Europe's elite leagues, Bellingham is flying.

According to WhoScored data, only one Dortmund player has managed more tackles per game than him this season (1.7) while he also draws the most fouls (1.8) and attempts the most shots (1) of any of the club's central midfielders.

At Liverpool, those averages would see him rank third, second and sixth respectively. For a 17-year-old compared to players who won the Premier League last time out, that is seriously impressive.

Have Liverpool been in for him before?

Former Anfield man Philipp Degen told the Liverpool Echo back in November that the Merseyside giants were keen on the midfielder prior to his move to Germany.

What has Roy Keane said about the player?

Speaking on ITV after England's win over San Marino in March, Roy Kean hailed the former Birmingham City youngster as the 'complete midfielder'.

“Bellingham looks like a complete midfielder. He’s still a kid playing regularly in Germany,” he said.

“He’ll be disappointed with missing the chance, but at 17 he has nice composure, happy to break forward. Very good night’s work."

Do Liverpool need to sign a midfielder?

While it does seem unlikely that Liverpool would make a move for Bellingham - who Dortmund reportedly rate as a potential £100m player - now, perhaps Jurgen Klopp would be wise to strengthen his midfield ranks.

Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to depart at the end of his deal this summer and Brighton's Yves Bissouma has been touted as a potential target. With the first-team set-up looking stale this season after so many successful years together, perhaps a refresh is needed.

