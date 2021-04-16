Celtic exclusive: John Kennedy still in the running for managerial role

Celtic can still keep their season alive.

Indeed, with the Scottish Cup offering the fallen champions a late chance of glory, Steven Gerrard's resurgent Rangers side stand in their way in the second Old Firm since their league title win.

Clearly, a win at Ibrox in Sunday's fourth-round meeting would give Celtic something to play for while landing a late blow to their great rivals' otherwise successful campaign, and it could have further effects.

According to information sent to GIVEMESPORT, John Kennedy could significantly increase his chances of getting the managerial role on a full-time basis should he manage to beat Rangers on Saturday.

Last month, we revealed that the 37-year-old was under consideration as decision-makers at Parkhead value the idea of candidates boasting a connection to the club. Having played there earlier in his career, Kennedy does have that even despite the fact names like Eddie Howe are perhaps a touch more exciting for supporters.

While the former Bournemouth manager did convince the club's board of his long-term vision during talks between the two parties, Brighton are also thought to have kept an eye on him.

Under Kennedy's watch, Celtic are yet to be defeated in five games. Having drawn 1-1 with Rangers in March, a positive result could help convince top brass to offer him a long-term future as the club's full-time manager.

Celtic are also believed to be looking at appointing Manchester City's Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager in a director of football role, with Kennedy potentially working under him in a more continental-type 'head coach' model.

