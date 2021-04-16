Southampton's recruitment since achieving promotion to the Premier League in 2012 has been utterly spectacular at times as they have managed to unearth some superb players.

Ahead of the 2014/15 campaign, the Saints opted to spend £10m on Sadio Mane who was relatively unknown at the time due to the fact that he was playing in Austria for Red Bull Salzburg.

The winger went on to provide 39 goal contributions in just 75 appearances for Southampton as he almost single-handedly put the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to the sword before eventually leaving the club in 2016.

Another fantastic bit of business by the Saints saw them secure the services of Virgil van Dijk for just over £14m.

The Dutchman's assured displays in the heart of their defence eventually attracted the attention of the Liverpool who spent £76.19m to lure him away from St Mary's Stadium.

Although the decision to splash the cash on the likes of Guido Carillo and Juanmi in recent years shows that Southampton do not always get it right when it comes to transfers, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they draft in yet another talented individual this summer.

Here, we take a look back at 15 of the club's signings from the 21st century and ask you to match up the player with the Saints manager who purchased them.

Can you get 100% on this quiz?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 Which Southampton manager signed Kyle Walker-Peters? Ralph Hasenhuttl Mark Hughes Ronald Koeman Claude Puel

News Now - Sport News