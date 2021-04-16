Manchester City transfers: Jack Grealish has a release clause

Manchester City know Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has a release clause in his contract, according to Football Insider.

Are City keen?

The report claims that City are already putting plans in place to make a move for the 25-year-old forward and have been told that a 'set fee' would be enough to sign him.

While no figure is mentioned, The Independent claimed back in November that the deal he signed with Villa in September 2020 may contain an agreement that he cannot leave Villa Park for less than £100m.

What has Pep Guardiola previously said about Grealish?

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News in October 2019, Guardiola described the England international as 'exceptional.'

When speaking to the BBC in January 2020 too, the Spaniard described Grealish as 'one of the best players in the league.'

The Grealish-Kevin De Bruyne praise

Even despite being one of the most high-profile players in the Premier League, Grealish has admitted he still gets 'starstruck' when squaring up against Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

"I'm half starstruck ​when I play against Kevin De Bruyne because he's my favourite player ever," he said to Villa TV in February 2020.

"I think he's unbelievable, I think he's easily the best player in the Premier League at the moment."

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

How has he performed this season?

While a recent injury has curtailed his progress somewhat, Grealish has been in excellent form this season.

Described as a 'virtuoso' by Daniel Storey following Villa's win over Arsenal in November, he leads the way in terms of key passes per game (3.4, via WhoScored) across the whole division.

Proving to be a palpable goal threat too, his six strikes have been bettered by only four City players this season and - in their absence of a truly clinical striker - perhaps he could help yet another attacking outlet from less orthodox positions.

News Now - Sport News