Chelsea transfer news: Jude Bellingham eyed

Chelsea are the club who are most interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, according to EuroSport.

Are there any other targets?

The report states that, while West Ham United ace Declan Rice was a target under Frank Lampard, there are figures at Stamford Bridge who are starting to believe Bellingham would be a better buy.

Chelsea are reportedly starting to consider exactly how their midfield will evolve under Thomas Tuchel and although Bellingham could stay even if Dortmund don't qualify for the Champions League, the German outfit will look for a major sale in the future.

What do they like about him?

Back in November, the same publication revealed that Chelsea value the fact Bellingham is able to operate as either a traditional No.6 or as a slightly more dynamic No.8.

How well is he playing?

Bellingham's recent performances in the Champions League against Manchester City have hit headlines but his success has not been limited to just two one-off ties.

Indeed, according to WhoScored data, the 17-year-old is averaging the third-highest number of tackles per game of anyone on his side (1.7) while also drawing the most fouls over the same period (1.8).

Scoring once and registering three assists in league competition, the teenager has adapted to life in one of Europe's top five leagues very well.

What would the cost be?

EuroSport claim that Dortmund believe Bellingham could grow into a £100m player and that Bellingham would be interested in returning to England when the time is right.

Clearly, that would be a record for the club but they did prove they are willing to be aggressive in the transfer market last summer, embarking on a massive recruitment drive despite the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

