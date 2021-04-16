Everton welcomed Tottenham to Goodison Park on Friday evening in a huge Premier League clash.

The two sides were separated by just a point going into the game, with Tottenham seventh and Everton a place further back.

The game promised to be an entertaining affair with both sides needing three points in the race to finish in the top four.

It was the visitors who took the lead in the 27th minute.

Harry Kane found space inside the box and he produced a fine tough before smashing the ball into the bottom corner.

But Carlo Ancelotti's side found themselves on level terms four minutes later.

Everton were given a penalty when James Rodriguez was adjudged to have been felled by Sergio Reguilon inside the box.

However, despite being under pressure from the Spaniard, replays appeared to show Rodriguez going down after kicking the floor.

Jamie Carragher, who was working as a commentator for Sky Sports, said that Everton were fortunate to have been given the penalty.

Watch the moment below:

Everton went on to take full advantage.

Gylfi Sigurdsson stepped up and he would make no mistake from the resulting spot-kick to restore parity for his side.

Tony Bellew, a big Everton fan, was not convinced that a penalty should have been awarded.

"Just get rid of VAR! It doesn’t work when it’s needed most imo!" He wrote on Twitter.

Jermaine Jenas didn't share that view, though. The former Tottenham man conceded the decision to award a penalty was soft but it was the right call.

"I think it's very soft but in today's game it's a penalty. But, in football that we all want to see, it's not a penalty," he said on BBC 5 Live Sport.

