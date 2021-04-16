Man Utd news: Tahith Chong will talk to his family about his future

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong will have crunch talks with his family before deciding on whether or not to stay at the club.

What is his current contract situation?

As things stand, the 21-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2022 and is believed to be earning around £20k-per-week.

Currently on loan with Cercle Brugge, the former Feyenoord wonderkid was reportedly close to joining Chelsea when leaving Holland in 2016, only to end up at Old Trafford.

What has he said about his future?

Speaking to Belgian outlet De Kraant van West-Vlaanderen, Chong revealed that he will not be rushed into a decision.

“I look at it step by step," he said.

“If I start thinking about where I want to be next year, I wouldn’t be focused on Anderlecht next Sunday.

“I can only do my utmost. And enjoy the game. I always try to play football with a smile.

“My focus is now on the two remaining matches and the play-offs. You will have to prove yourself there anyway.

“(If I could choose) then I would go home and discuss it with my mum and dad.

"Then I’ll listen to the pluses and minuses. Then we’ll work it out as a family.”

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised him before?

Back in August, the player's agent revealed that the Manchester United boss had promised his client he could leave on loan should he sign a new deal with the club.

"Mr Solskjaer kept his promise from March and told Tahith that he can leave the club," his agent Erkan Alkan told German outlet Bild.

“The boy really wants to go to Werder. He wants to be part of the preparation as soon as possible so that he can quickly find his way around."

What is his style of play?

Before signing the player on loan in August, Werder Bremen's sporting director Frank Baumann described Chong as 'very fast' and exciting'.

"He is very fast, he comes in from the wing - he fits our profile," he said to Weser Kurier (via the Manchester Evening News).

"He has speed and dribbles well.

"That makes it exciting for us. He's a player to deal with."

Does he have much chance of breaking into the United first-team?

At this stage, that wouldn't appear to be the case.

While he has made 16 appearances for the first-team, his last Premier League outing was as far back as February 2020 and the likes of Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire have emerged as options for Solskjaer in wide areas.

