Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update future of Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has explained how AC Milan are keen to turn Fikayo Tomori's loan move into a permanent deal.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Fikayo Tomori?

The reporter has provided an important update regarding the future of the Chelsea man.

"Tomori situation. AC Milan are so happy with his performances - they’re keen to sign Fikayo on a permanent deal... but nothing will be decided/done before May. No talks yet with Chelsea," he tweeted.

"Chelsea position as of today: €28m buy option fully paid or he’s coming back."

How has he performed at AC Milan?

Ever since Tomori made the January switch to Italy, the centre back has proven that he can cut it at the top level.

At Chelsea, game time was hard to come by, as he only played 45 minutes of Premier League football. However, it's been a different story in Serie A.

Tomori has established himself as AC Milan's starting centre back and has made 14 appearances since his arrival from England, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, he's earned a WhoScored average rating of 6.80 in Serie A. In addition to this, he has also proven himself as a defensive presence by winning an average of 2.1 aerial duels and 2.2 tackles per game.

When did Tomori make his breakthrough at Chelsea?

Following a successful season at Derby County, Tomori was given his first real opportunity at Chelsea when former Rams boss Frank Lampard took charge of the Blues.

During the 2019/20 season, the Chelsea legend provided the defender with 15 Premier League appearances, as well as six outings across the Champions League and FA Cup.

However, with just three Chelsea appearances to his name this season, Tomori struggled to have the same influence at the start of this term and left for AC Milan in January.

Could he still have a future with the Blues?

Although life under Lampard began to turn stale, there could still be some hope for Tomori's Chelsea career.

The Blues academy graduate is still just 23 years old and the introduction of new boss Thomas Tuchel may play into Tomori's hands.

The German manager has often opted for a three-at-the-back formation, so Tuchel will need plenty of central defenders in his squad if he's to continue with the setup long-term.

Furthermore, Tomori's style of play is well-suited to a back three.

He's got the natural speed to defend in the channels as well as centrally, and his passing accuracy is upwards of 87% so he can be relied upon to step into midfield and use the ball well.

That being said, clearly Chelsea are pragmatic about his future and would be willing to part with him for the agreed buy option, which works out at £24.27m.

