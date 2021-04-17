Exclusive: Eddie Howe told he could get the Crystal Palace job despite Celtic links

The Eddie Howe saga drags on.

Despite the fact the former Bournemouth manager made a big play to the Celtic board in regards to his long-term vision for the club, his camp have distanced him from making a move up to Glasgow for the time being.

According to information sent to GIVEMESPORT, agents have been involved.

Indeed, we understand that figures within Howe's representatives have convinced him he can still get a job in the Premier League this summer. As a result, he is now refusing to commit to the Celtic project.

Brighton have recently been linked but the 43-year-old believes he could be in line for the Crystal Palace job at the end of the current campaign after talks with his camp.

Roy Hodgson is out of contract in a few months' time in what looks like a crucial juncture for the South London outfit, given there is also a raft of first-team stars facing the same situation.

As things stand, Hodgson's future is up in the air and Howe has been convinced that there is a strong chance he could step in and take over from the former England manager and thus stay in the bubble of the Premier League.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has also been touted as a potential target for Palace along with Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael, who played for the club for a short spell in 1998.

Dyche is interested in the role, as we revealed last month, but Newcastle United could also come into his thinking.

Celtic, meanwhile, could still hand interim boss John Kennedy the managerial role on a full-time basis should he continue to impress while Howe refuses to commit.

