Tottenham have had a poor season.

After a good start to the campaign, Jose Mourinho's side have faltered and are struggling to finish in the Premier League top four.

The north London side have managed to reach the Carabao Cup final and have the chance to win silverware for the first time since 2008.

But, even if Tottenham do end their 13-year trophy drought, they will need to strengthen this summer.

Mourinho's future is uncertain but it appears he is already looking at the club could sign in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he wants to sign a La Liga ace.

What have Mundo Deportivo said?

The Catalan newspaper have linked Emerson, a right-back, with a move to Tottenham.

The 22-year-old is spending the season on loan at Betis from Barcelona.

It is reported that Mourinho wanted to sign Emerson last year and he has asked Tottenham to try and sign him again this summer.

How has Emerson performed this season?

Emerson has been one of Betis' best players as they currently occupy sixth in La Liga.

He's scored once and provided four assists in Spain's top tier this campaign. WhoScored.com have given him a rating of 7.03/10, making him Betis' second best player in 2020/21.

What has Emerson said about his future?

Emerson recently said he was focused on Betis but would consider his future in the summer.

“I see what comes out in the press, but right now I am one hundred percent concentrated here [Betis]," he said, per football-espana.

"When the season is over, then I will start to think about my future."



How much will Emerson cost?

A figure is not mentioned by Mundo Deportivo, but he is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt.

Will Spurs sign Emerson?

Spurs will have competition to sign the Brazilian youngster.

PSG, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter and AC Milan are believed to be interested, while Barcelona may choose to keep him.

Should Tottenham manage to get a deal done, he could be a big upgrade over Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty.

