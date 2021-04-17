Premier League transfer news: Arsenal want in-demand teenager

Arsenal are keen on signing Inter Milan's U19s striker Martin Satriano this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

What is the latest transfer news involving Satriano?

The 20-year-old is currently attracting interest across Europe, with Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG and RB Leipzig all linked with the forward.

Arsenal are also in the race to sign Satriano, who has been a standout performer for Inter's Primavera team this year.

How much is Satriano worth and when does his contract expire?

Satriano is only worth £720,000 at the moment, according to Transfermarkt. However, given his potential and the widespread interest in the youngster, it seems extremely likely that Inter will demand a far higher fee than that.

He is tied down to a deal with the Serie A leaders until 2024.

What are Satriano's stats this season?

Playing for Inter's Primavera side, Satriano has netted eight goals and laid on six assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

He also made the first-team squad for three matches in October, although he did not manage to get any minutes on the pitch. Nevertheless, this indicates that he is highly-rated at the club.

What has Satriano said about a potential move to the Premier League?

Back in February, Satriano praised England's top division, and ranked it as the most competitive league in the world.

He told the Daily Mail: "It is always flattering (the interest from the Premier League). Yes, it is a sign that I am doing things well and that I have to continue down that path. I try to use it as an incentive to keep working and be better every day.

"The Premier League is the No.1 league in the world in terms of competition, that I think all the players want to play, I think all the teams are very good. It is a very competitive league where any team can beat anyone."

Perfect signing for Arteta's Arsenal revamp?

Arsenal's Premier League campaign has been disappointing, with the club down in ninth place. If there has been one positive, though, it has been the development of some of the team's youngsters.

Bukayo Saka has notched up 14 goal involvements for the Gunners across all competitions, and Emile Smith Rowe is not far behind him with 12.

It seems that if Arsenal are going to make any progress under Arteta, the Spanish coach will need to continue to put his faith in youth. That is why Satriano is the ideal signing this summer.

Saka and Smith Rowe have shown the desire to prove themselves in 2020/21, and Satriano should be seen as another youngster who can develop quickly under Arteta.

These young and hungry prospects are the players Arteta can rebuild Arsenal around in a bid to take the club back to its former heights.

