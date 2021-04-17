In what was the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 37, the Blue Brand ended a solid week of WWE TV after RAW and NXT, that debuted on Tuesday for the first time, delivered.

SmackDown has hit us with some continued rivalries, as well as a potential new challenge for Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Check out the full results from the Blue Brand below:

Roman Reigns disrespected Cesaro

Following his victory over Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, Universal Champion Roman Reigns claimed that there was no one left that would dare face him. When Cesaro decided to follow up his victory over Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All by interrupting The Head of the Table, Reigns openly disrespected The Swiss Superstar by making his exit without saying a word.

Rey Mysterio def. Otis

With the Alpha Academy-trained Otis continuing to be a painful thorn in the side of the Mysterio family, Rey Mysterio aimed to set an example for his son Dominik against The Blue-Collar Brawler. After hitting the 619 in the final moments, Mysterio leaped at Otis from the ropes, spun around him and used his own leverage to drop and pin his gigantic opponent.

Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn by Count-Out

In a WrestleMania rematch, Kevin Owens left with a victory over Sami Zayn after The Master Strategist decided to take a walk, but was not satisfied until he dragged Zayn back to the ring for a post-match Stunner.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode def. The Street Profits

Beaming with pride, The Street Profits threw a post-WrestleMania victory party on the blue brand for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Nevertheless, after all the pomp and circumstance ended, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins failed to recapture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a highly contested championship rematch against The Dirty Dawgs.

Natalya def. Shayna Baszler

After Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler successfully defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Natalya & Tamina at WrestleMania, The Queen of Harts put her team back in the title picture with a victory over The Queen of Spades with a quick pin. When Jax attempted to put her hands on The Queen of Harts after the bell, Tamina delivered a boot the face of The Irresistible Force.

Cesaro def. Jey Uso by Disqualification

After being humiliated by Roman Reigns earlier in the night, The Swiss Superman was determined to prove that he belongs in a match against the Universal Champion by making a statement against “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Before The Swiss Superman could execute the Cesaro Swing on the winner of the 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, however, Seth Rollins suddenly emerged to take out his adversary, making clear that he is not done with Cesaro by a long shot.

With us now being five days removed from The Show of Shows, a selected few Superstars still bear a grudge with their 'Mania opponents.

