Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday night was a damaging blow to their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

The draw leaves them five points adrift of West Ham in fourth having played a game more. It could be time for Jose Mourinho to start planning for life without Champions League football next season.

But come full-time, it wasn’t just their top-four chances that were damaged.

So too was Harry Kane’s ankle and their chances of winning the Carabao Cup final next weekend. Kane scored twice to take him clear at the top of the Golden Boot charts.

But in the final seconds in injury-time, Kane went down inside his own box.

Replays showed that Everton’s Richarlison had accidentally rolled onto Kane’s ankle, causing it to twist under the Brazilian’s weight.

It left Kane down on his haunches before he walked off the Goodison Park pitch with a severe limp.

How bad is his injury?

Well, Sky Sports showed a slow-motion replay of his ankle injury and it does look nasty. Of course, it’s always going to look worse slowed down but Kane’s ankle really does twist under Richarlison’s weight.

Ouch.

While Spurs fans will only be thinking about the Carabao Cup final, England supporters may well be thinking about the potential of having their captain miss the European Championships.

Of course, Kane has suffered numerous ankle injuries in recent years and his manager, Jose Mourinho, is just hoping it’s not as bad as first feared.

“I think it’s too early to say something,” he told Sky Sports.

“For him to leave the pitch with a couple of minutes to go is obviously because he felt something.

“But let me be optimistic and believe that he has time to recover. Let’s see. Let me be optimistic and believe it is nothing serious.

“It’s obvious that he’s a very important player for us, that’s more than obvious. But I cannot say much. I cannot speculate or help in [addressing] any speculation around it.”

Meanwhile, teammate Eric Dier added: “Obviously it is always worrying when you see him limping because he doesn’t fall over easily. He takes a lot of knocks and gets on with it, but it is obviously early days to say what it is or how bad it is.

“He is a tough boy and he will do as good as he can to be ready.”

News Now - Sport News