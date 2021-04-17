Tottenham and leads are like water and oil right now.

Jose Mourinho's side dropped yet more points at Everton despite going ahead.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Harry Kane both scored braces, but the Spurs striker also suffered an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw that casts doubt on whether he'll be fit for the Carabao Cup final next weekend.

All in all, it was another pretty miserable night for the north Londoners.

They may have scored two goals, but aside from Kane moving clear at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, there was little to celebrate and they struggled for any real fluency again.

The Lilywhites are also coming to terms with the very real possibility that they'll miss out on the Champions League next season - they're now five points behind West Ham (ahead of their kick-off against Newcastle).

At full-time, Kane looked visibly disappointed, not only by his injury but by what has to be seen as another underwhelming result.

That couldn't be said of all his teammates, however, as Hugo Lloris and Serge Aurier were seen laughing with the goalkeeper's international colleague Lucas Digne.

Inevitably, it prompted a reaction from some Spurs fans who were less than delighted.

Lloris, of course, is club captain.

"The difference in mentality compared to the likes of Son and Kane," one Spurs fan wrote on Twitter.

"I don’t mind them doing this when the environment is correct, a small blip for instance, but when the club is being killed off you have to question their passion for the club," another added.

A third simply put "our captain, by the way", while another wrote: "Laughing and joking after that shambles! Disgusting. This team is shot."

Some supporters clearly weren't happy.

They could be even unhappier if Spurs reap anything less than three points from their league game against Southampton on Wednesday, before travelling to Wembley on Sunday for a cup final that at this rate, is going to make or break their season.

