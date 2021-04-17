Premier League transfer news: Norwich ready to sell £30m Everton target

Norwich City are apparently willing to sell Max Aarons to Everton even if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

What's the recent news regarding Max Aarons?

The Times has recently reported that the Toffees are looking to bring the Canaries full-back to Merseyside in the summer.

Norwich have apparently slapped a £30m price tag on the 21-year-old but Marcel Brands would be looking to haggle down the fee with the Norfolk club.

Bearing in mind Aarons has three years left on his contract at Carrow Road, this may prove to be quite the challenge.

However, Brands may have been given a glimmer of hope following recent developments.

What has Football Insider added to the story?

Amid Everton's search for a right back, a source has told Football Insider that Norwich are willing to let Aarons go even if the club return to the Premier League next season.

Following Norwich's relegation to the Championship, the Toffees attempted to lure Aarons to Goodison Park but were unsuccessful.

However, despite the financial benefits of being promoted to the Premier League, Norwich would be willing to sell Aarons upon their return to the top flight.

Furthermore, the report details how the Canaries are already looking at replacements for Aarons.

Why is Max Aarons an important target for Everton?

Right-back has been a clear problem area for Everton this season.

Seamus Coleman is the club's only senior right-back at the moment and the Irishman has had some troubles with injuries this season. So far this year, Coleman has already missed eight games due to muscle injuries.

Mason Holgate has been forced to fill in for the 32-year-old and it's clear to see that the Toffees are in need of a right-back who will act as a natural successor to Coleman.

What are Everton's hopes for Aarons?

Bearing in mind that he's 21 years old, Aarons could have a big future at Goodison Park and potentially follow down the career path of club icon Coleman.

The report mentions how Aarons' former team-mate Ben Godfrey signed for Carlo Ancelotti's for £20m last summer.

Godfrey has impressed following his arrival on Merseyside with Ancelotti dubbing him a 'fantastic defender' and the Football Insider report says Everton believe Aarons has the potential to do as well on Merseyside as his former Norwich team-mate.

