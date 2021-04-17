When you think of the most iconic sides in football history, who do you think of?

The Ajax side of the 1960s and early 70s? The 1970 Brazil team? Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan? Liverpool's England and European winning sides of the 70s and 80s?

All legendary sides transformed football and will be remembered forever.

But what about more recently?

Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson dominated the Premier League, Barcelona tiki-taka team, Real Madrid's Champions League dominating squad and this current Manchester City side.

But how good are you at remembering starting XIs of these incredible teams?

Well, we've decided to put your knowledge to the test and create a quiz that removes one player from a famous line-up, giving you multiple choice to guess who is missing.

These line-ups are from Champions League finals, World Cup finals or just memorable matches in general.

Trust us when we say that it's pretty tough and we're convinced that nobody is going to get 20/20 without cheating.

So, no Googling and see how many you and your mates can get.

Here’s our scoring system:

0-4: Fraud

5-9: Acceptable

10-14: You know your stuff

15-19: Football nerd

20/20: You're either a genius or a cheat

Can you name the missing player from these famous line-ups?

Let's see how you do...

1 of 20 Who is the missing player from Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final line-up? Didi Hamann Igor Biscan Steve Finnan Djibril Cisse

