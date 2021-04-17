WWE recently released numerous Superstars this week, with the likes of Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Kalisto and former United States Champion Samoa Joe being let go on Thursday.

Many fans were baffled by the company's decision to fire these names, especially with the talent Royce, Kay and Joe have both in the ring and out of it.

In a recent Q&A on Twitter, four-time world champion CM Punk responded to a fan who asked if there is potential for him and Joe to square off in the future now The Samoan Submission Machine is no longer with the WWE.

The tweet read:

"Is there a possibility of another @CMPunk vs @SamoaJoe match in the near future? #JakobsWife"

Punk replied to this in an interesting way, tweeting the following:

"Anything is possible"

The pair had a long-standing feud in Ring of Honor and could renew this if both were signed to the same promotion.

The thought of Punk coming back to professional wrestling is still heavily speculated every year since he left WWE in 2014.

It must be noted that Joe hasn't had a match since the February 10 episode of RAW last year, where he competed in an eight-man tag team match. He was since not cleared by WWE due to injury and has featured as a color commentator for the Red Brand on and off since.

Punk's absence from the ring stretches as far as 2014. The two-time Mr. Money in The Bank winner hasn't competed in a wrestling bout since the Royal Rumble that year.

Given the way both men can perform on the mic and in the ring, a match between the pair would still draw views no matter which promotion they were signed to.

The potential promos leading up to it would be unreal, and despite what some would think would be ring rust, their bout would still be decent.

